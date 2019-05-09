Astros' George Springer: Cracks another homer

Springer went 1-for-2 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and two runs Wednesday in the Astros' 9-0 triumph over the Royals.

The Astros scored all their runs in the first five innings, resulting in Springer, Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa all getting pulled from the game earlier for rest purposes. The abbreviated start didn't prevent Springer from posting another useful line, as he led off the game with a solo blast off Jorge Lopez and plated another run on a sacrifice fly. Springer has gone deep three times in the past five games, upping his home-run total to a team-high 12 on the season.