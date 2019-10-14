Astros' George Springer: Cramps up during win

Springer said he cramped up during Sunday's win against the Yankees in Game 2 of the ALCS but is fine, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old remained in the game despite his discomfort, and it likely won't affect his availability throughout the series. Springer has gone 4-for-29 with one home run in seven games this postseason.

