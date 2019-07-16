Astros' George Springer: Cranks two homers in loss
Springer went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs, three runs scored and three RBI in the Astros' 9-6 loss to the Angels on Monday.
Springer checked in with his 19th and 20th long balls of the season, touching up Justin Anderson with a two-run shot in the sixth inning before adding a solo blast off Ty Buttrey in the eighth. He missed some time with a hamstring injury, but Springer is having a fabulous season at the dish, slashing .306/.389/.601 over 248 at-bats as he continues to be a dynamic force atop Houston's lineup.
