Astros' George Springer: Day off Friday

Springer will get a rare day off Friday against the Rays, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Springer will sit for only the fifth time this season. He's been in a bit of a slump, hitting just .074/.180/.148 over his last 13 games. Jake Marisnick will play center field Friday.

