Astros' George Springer: Day off Saturday
Springer is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels.
Several Astros regulars will get a day off Saturday, which isn't necessarily a bad thing for Springer, who is 0-for-12 over his last three games. Cameron Maybin will patrol center field Saturday in Springer's place.
