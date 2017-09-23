Play

Astros' George Springer: Day off Saturday

Springer is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels.

Several Astros regulars will get a day off Saturday, which isn't necessarily a bad thing for Springer, who is 0-for-12 over his last three games. Cameron Maybin will patrol center field Saturday in Springer's place.

