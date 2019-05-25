Astros' George Springer: Dealing with Grade 2 strain

Springer's hamstring strain is a Grade 2, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch framed the news as better than expected, but the injury will still keep Springer out for quite some time. The Astros have yet to give even a rough timeline for his return, beyond saying he'll be out for more than 10 days, but a Grade 2 hamstring strain typically carries a recovery timeline of 4-to-8 weeks.

More News
Our Latest Stories