Astros' George Springer: Dealing with left thumb discomfort

Springer exited Sunday's game against the Dodgers due to left thumb discomfort, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic Houston reports.

Springer was lifted from the matchup after injuring his thumb on a headfirst slide into second base. This is great news for the Astros, as it appears Springer managed to avoid a trip to the disabled list. He'll be listed as day-to-day moving forward, but don't be surprised if he's given Monday off as a precaution.

