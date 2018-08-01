Astros' George Springer: Dealing with shoulder soreness
Springer left Tuesday's game against the Mariners with left shoulder soreness.
Springer exited early in Tuesday's contest after making a diving attempt in the outfield during the first inning. The severity of the issue remains unclear and Springer will be evaluated further Wednesday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him at least held out of Wednesday's lineup with an off day to follow Thursday.
