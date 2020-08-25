Springer has been diagnosed with a left elbow contusion after leaving Monday's game against the Angels, Alyson Footer of MLB.com reports.
Springer was drilled by a pitch Monday night and was forced to leave the contest, but his X-rays came back negative, confirming that he was able to avoid a significant injury. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward.
