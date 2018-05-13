Astros' George Springer: DL trip not expected

Astros' general manager Jeff Luhnow indicated Springer underwent additional testing Saturday but is not expected to go on the disabled list, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The results again came back normal after Springer sustained a bruised left hand in Friday's game. The 28-year-old is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers and should continue to be considered day-to-day.

