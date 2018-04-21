Astros' George Springer: Drives in four runs
Springer went 2-for-5 with four RBI and two runs scored in Friday's win over the White Sox.
Springer slashed a two-run double off starter James Shields in the fourth and hit another two-run double in the sixth off reliever Danny Farquhar. Springer now has six doubles to go along with 16 RBI and 15 runs through 21 games. His .238 batting average is still a bit below his career mark (.264), but he continues to contribute effectively as a run producer.
