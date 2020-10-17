Springer went 1-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Game 6 of the ALCS.

Springer came to the plate in the fifth inning with runners on second and third and delivered a two-run single to put Houston up 2-1. It was his only knock of the game, but it jumpstarted the Astros' offense as they never lost the lead and forced a seventh game. Springer has been a major part of the team's postseason success, as he's hitting .283/.321/.528 with four home runs, 10 RBI and eight runs scored across 12 contests.