Astros' George Springer: Earns AL honors
Springer was named co-American League Player of the Week for the week ending May 12, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He scorched opponents, going 14-for-27 with five home runs, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored during the seven-day stretch.
If not for Oakland's Mike Fiers pitching a no-hitter, the award would have been singularly Springer's. Houston's center fielder and leadoff hitter, who had two hits in five plate appearances Monday, has been in a groove going back to April 30. Springer has a 1.396 OPS with seven homers, 16 RBI and 17 runs scored over his last 13 games.
