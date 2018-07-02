Astros' George Springer: Enters as pinch runner

Springer (back) entered Sunday's game as a pinch runner after being held out of the starting lineup over the weekend.

Springer made a couple of plays during Friday's game that resulted in some minor back discomfort, once falling into the seats attempting to catch a foul popup and another while laying out to catch the final out of the eighth inning. With a day off Monday, Springer is expected to be back in the starting lineup Tuesday against Texas.

