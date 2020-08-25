Springer left Monday's game against the Angels after being struck on the left elbow by a pitch, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Springer got drilled by a fastball and was in obvious pain after the pitch. He attempted to remain in the contest but was ultimately pulled. Myles Straw entered the game in Springer's place.
