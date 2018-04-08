Astros' George Springer: Exits as precautionary measure Sunday
Springer was pulled from action Sunday against the Padres as a precautionary measure after experiencing leg stiffness, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Manager A.J. Hinch said Springer's injury isn't anything serious and that the team was simply being careful with the star outfielder. The current plan is for Springer to serve as Houston's designated hitter for Monday's matchup against the Twins before returning to his usual spot in center field.
More News
-
Astros' George Springer: Exits early Sunday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Continues quiet hitting since Opening Day•
-
Astros' George Springer: Leads off win with homer•
-
Astros' George Springer: Having quiet spring•
-
Astros' George Springer: Signs two-year deal•
-
Astros' George Springer: Not in Sunday lineup•
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...