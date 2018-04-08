Astros' George Springer: Exits as precautionary measure Sunday

Springer was pulled from action Sunday against the Padres as a precautionary measure after experiencing leg stiffness, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch said Springer's injury isn't anything serious and that the team was simply being careful with the star outfielder. The current plan is for Springer to serve as Houston's designated hitter for Monday's matchup against the Twins before returning to his usual spot in center field.