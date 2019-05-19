Astros' George Springer: Exits early Sunday

Springer was removed from Sunday's game against the Red Sox in the fifth inning due to an unspecified issue, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Springer went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts on the day and didn't look fully comfortable on many of his swings, per McTaggart. The Astros should provide an update following the game regarding the nature of Springer's injury. Tony Kemp entered the game in left field as a replacement for Springer.