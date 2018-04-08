Astros' George Springer: Exits early Sunday
Springer (undisclosed) left in the top of the seventh inning Sunday against the Padres, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
It's unclear whether Springer's early departure was injury-related, but more information should be available soon. Prior to leaving the game, Springer had gone 1-for-3 at the plate. After Springer was pulled, Jake Marisnick was deployed in center field.
