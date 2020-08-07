Springer was removed from Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks in the seventh inning due to an undisclosed reason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Myles Straw replaced Springer in center field.
There has yet to be word on the reasons for Springer's departure from the game, but his exit is almost certainly not simply a coach's decision. Springer was 0-for-3 before being removed from the contest.
