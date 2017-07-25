Astros' George Springer: Exits with quad discomfort Monday

Springer exited Monday's game against the Phillies with left quad discomfort, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Springer was removed from the game after slipping while attempting to make a play in the outfield. With the Astros already up by two runs against the lowly Phillies, it's possible that the removal was simply precautionary, though we'll have to await confirmation from the team following Monday's contest. Norichika Aoki took over in right field with Josh Reddick shifting over to center field.