Astros' George Springer: Exits with quad discomfort Monday
Springer exited Monday's game against the Phillies with left quad discomfort, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Springer was removed from the game after slipping while attempting to make a play in the outfield. With the Astros already up by two runs against the lowly Phillies, it's possible that the removal was simply precautionary, though we'll have to await confirmation from the team following Monday's contest. Norichika Aoki took over in right field with Josh Reddick shifting over to center field.
More News
-
Astros' George Springer: Receives rare day off Sunday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Perfect night at plate Friday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Stays hot Wednesday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Triple short of cycle Tuesday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Picks up two more extra-base hits•
-
Astros' George Springer: Racks up three extra-base knocks•
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...