Astros' George Springer: Exits with thumb injury

Springer was removed from Sunday's game against the Dodgers in the third inning after sustaining an apparent left thumb injury, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

After hitting a leadoff homer in his first plate appearance, Springer drew a walk during his next turn at the plate before being thrown out while attempting to steal second base. Springer appeared to suffer the injury when he slid headfirst into the base, as he was spotted clutching his hand before retreating to the dugout. The Astros are expected to provide an update on Springer's condition later Sunday, which should offer a clearer picture of how much time he might miss.