Astros' George Springer: Expected back for Angels series

Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow said Springer (elbow) "should be back for the Anaheim series," Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Springer had another round of X-rays and a CT scan performed Saturday, both of which came back normal, supporting Luhnow's belief the center fielder will return at some point during the series against the Angels that begins Monday. Derek Fisher filled in for Springer in center field Saturday, while Jose Altuve batted leadoff.