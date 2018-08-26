Astros' George Springer: Expected to play Monday
Springer (quadriceps) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, but Astros manager A.J. Hinch expects the outfielder to return to action Monday versus the Athletics, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Springer will miss his sixth game in a row due to the sore left quad, but it doesn't appear the Astros are contemplating a disabled-list stint for their leadoff man. The 28-year-old will presumably test out the quad early Monday before a decision is made on his status for the series opener, but Springer tentatively looks like he'll be a safe option for fantasy owners during the upcoming week. Springer's expected return would translate to a smaller role for Tony Kemp, who has acted as his primary replacement in the outfield.
More News
-
Astros' George Springer: Injury decision likely coming Monday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Held out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Astros' George Springer: Remains out Friday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Held out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Astros' George Springer: Available off bench•
-
Astros' George Springer: Remains out of Tuesday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...