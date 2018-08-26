Astros' George Springer: Expected to play Monday

Springer (quadriceps) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels, but Astros manager A.J. Hinch expects the outfielder to return to action Monday versus the Athletics, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Springer will miss his sixth game in a row due to the sore left quad, but it doesn't appear the Astros are contemplating a disabled-list stint for their leadoff man. The 28-year-old will presumably test out the quad early Monday before a decision is made on his status for the series opener, but Springer tentatively looks like he'll be a safe option for fantasy owners during the upcoming week. Springer's expected return would translate to a smaller role for Tony Kemp, who has acted as his primary replacement in the outfield.