Astros' George Springer: Extends power surge with solo shot
Springer went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in a victory over the Angels on Thursday.
Springer took Matt Harvey deep leading off the third inning, his fourth homer in the last four games to tie Craig Biggio's team record for a leadoff hitter in a series. After a somewhat disappointing 2018, Springer is on pace to for his finest campaign as a pro this season, slashing .308/.393/.612 with 22 homers and 54 RBI in 260 at-bats.
