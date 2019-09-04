Astros' George Springer: Facing potential head injury

Springer is being evaluated for a head injury and is considered day-to-day, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Springer hit his head against the wall in center field after making a leaping catch and was taken off the field on a cart, though he wasn't put on a stretcher. The 29-year-old is still expected to travel back to Houston with the team Tuesday night. The Astros have a scheduled off day Wednesday.

