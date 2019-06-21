Astros' George Springer: Flashes power in minors

Springer (hamstring) went 2-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI for Double-A Corpus Christi on Thursday.

Springer kicked of his rehab assignment in grand style, homering in consecutive at-bats while playing seven innings in center field for the Hooks. He'll get a day off Friday before playing back-to-back days over the weekend with an eye toward a potential return Tuesday when the Astros kick off a series at home against the Pirates.