Astros' George Springer: Four hits in win over D-backs

Springer went 4-for-5 with three runs scored in Saturday's 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

While the performance doesn't quite put to rest concerns about his shoulder, as all four hits were singles, Springer still had a very productive night. The 28-year-old is now hitting .385 (20-for-52) through 12 games in September with 15 runs scored, although his one homer and two RBI during that stretch aren't up to his usual standards.