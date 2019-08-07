Astros' George Springer: Gets breather

Springer is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Springer has started the past 13 games, slashing .245/.344/.528 with three home runs, two doubles and two triples during that stretch. Jake Marisnick will get the nod in center field for Wednesday's series finale, hitting ninth.

