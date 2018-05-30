Astros' George Springer: Gets day off Wednesday
Springer is not in Wednesday's starting lineup against the Yankees, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Springer gets the day off after making 14 consecutive starts. He's batting .262 with three home runs, eight RBI and three stolen bases over that span. Tony Kemp will get the nod in right field with Jake Marisnick manning center.
