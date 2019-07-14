Astros' George Springer: Gets deserved breather

Springer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Springer wasn't dealing with any reported injuries heading into the series finale, so he's likely just getting a breather after starting each of the past three days in addition to playing in the All-Star Game on Tuesday. Jake Marisnick will occupy Springer's usual spot in center field.

More News
Our Latest Stories