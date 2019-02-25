Astros' George Springer: Gets first outfield start of spring
Springer will start in center field and lead off Monday in the Astros' Grapefruit League game against the Mets, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Springer served as the designated hitter in his spring debut in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Braves, going 1-for-3 with a strikeout. He'll now be on track for his first field work of the exhibition slate and will likely play only a handful of innings before heading to the bench. The 29-year-old is coming off a bit of a down season in which he posted the lowest OPS of his career (.780 OPS), but he still makes sense as an early-round building block in fantasy drafts thanks to his above-average power and spot atop a potent Houston lineup.
More News
-
Astros' George Springer: Blasts two homers in win•
-
Astros' George Springer: Remains out of Friday's lineup•
-
Astros' George Springer: Absent from Thursday's lineup•
-
Astros' George Springer: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Astros' George Springer: Back in action Monday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Thumb issue returns•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Spring Notes: Yankees 1B battle heats up
From Clayton Kershaw's health to Madison Bumgarner's bad outing to Jung Ho Kang's two homer...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
AL-only Rotisserie auction
Aces, steals and saves all came at a premium in this deepest in formats. Scott White reflects...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...