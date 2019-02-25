Astros' George Springer: Gets first outfield start of spring

Springer will start in center field and lead off Monday in the Astros' Grapefruit League game against the Mets, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Springer served as the designated hitter in his spring debut in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Braves, going 1-for-3 with a strikeout. He'll now be on track for his first field work of the exhibition slate and will likely play only a handful of innings before heading to the bench. The 29-year-old is coming off a bit of a down season in which he posted the lowest OPS of his career (.780 OPS), but he still makes sense as an early-round building block in fantasy drafts thanks to his above-average power and spot atop a potent Houston lineup.