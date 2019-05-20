Astros' George Springer: Gets good news from MRI

Springer's MRI on his stiff back revealed no serious injuries, but he's nevertheless out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The injury forced Springer to exit early Sunday against the Red Sox but is not expected to keep him out for a long time. Jake Marisnick starts in center field Monday, with Josh Reddick starting in right.

More News
Our Latest Stories