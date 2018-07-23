Astros' George Springer: Gets on base four times Sunday
Springer went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's 14-5 loss to the Angels.
Springer has responded well to the downtime he received during the All-Star break. After going 15-for-108 (.139) with five RBI over 29 games leading up to the mid-season break, he's responded with a three-game hitting streak and six RBI while getting on base eight times in 15 plate appearances during the first series back.
More News
-
Astros' George Springer: Blasts grand slam against Angels•
-
Astros' George Springer: Produces two hits Monday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Scores twice, swipes base•
-
Astros' George Springer: Mired in slump, delivers game-tying single•
-
Astros' George Springer: Returns to lineup•
-
Astros' George Springer: Enters as pinch runner•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...