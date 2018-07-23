Astros' George Springer: Gets on base four times Sunday

Springer went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's 14-5 loss to the Angels.

Springer has responded well to the downtime he received during the All-Star break. After going 15-for-108 (.139) with five RBI over 29 games leading up to the mid-season break, he's responded with a three-game hitting streak and six RBI while getting on base eight times in 15 plate appearances during the first series back.