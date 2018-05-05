Astros' George Springer: Gets three hits, scores three times
Springer went 3-for-5 with three runs in Houston's 8-0 victory over the Diamondbacks on Friday.
Springer had just three hits in his last 17 at-bats coming into this game but was able to snap out of it with a strong performance that brought his average up to .268. His .792 OPS through 138 at-bats is still lagging behind the career-best .889 mark he put up last year, but Springer has been piling up the counting stats at a prolific rate with 27 runs and 20 RBI and his track record suggests that the rest of his numbers should start to climb back toward their regular marks as the season progresses.
