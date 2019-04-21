Astros' George Springer: Goes 2-for-5

Springer went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

The 29-year-old is hitting .296 with three home runs and seven RBI in the last seven games. That's raised his season batting average to .278, and he now possesses a .557 slugging percentage as well. That's in large part due to six homers in just 79 at-bats. Springer also has 17 RBI, 14 runs and two steals in 20 games.