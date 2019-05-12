Astros' George Springer: Goes deep twice in win

Springer went 5-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in a 15-5 win over the Rangers on Sunday.

Springer hit his 29th leadoff home run before hitting three singles and crushing a two-run home run in the sixth inning. The 29-year-old has five home runs in his last nine games and has three leadoff home runs this week. Springer has a .321/.400/.660 slash line with 15 home runs through 41 games.