Springer went 3-for-4 with two solo homers and a stolen base in Sunday's 3-2 win over Arizona.

Springer got the Astros on the board with his solo shot in the sixth inning off Taylor Widener and tied the contest at 2-2 with another homer in the seventh. The rest of the Houston lineup combined for just two hits. The 31-year-old outfielder is slashing .253/.345/.529 with 13 long balls this season.