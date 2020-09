Springer went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Rangers.

Springer led off the bottom of the first inning with a home run, his 10th of the season. It was his second consecutive game with a homer, and he now has three long balls in his last five starts. Overall, he's hitting.240/.345/.493 with 30 runs scored and 25 RBI across 179 plate appearances.