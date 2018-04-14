Astros' George Springer: Goes yard twice Friday

Springer went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Friday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

It's only his second multi-hit game of the season, as Springer is off to a tepid .196 (11-for-56) start at the plate. He does have three homers, eight runs and eight RBI through 14 games, however, and his fantasy value will only rise once more base hits begin falling in for him.