Springer went 4-for-5 with a run and an RBI in Monday's ALDS Game 1 win over Oakland.

Springer could hardly have set the table much better for the Astros, reaching base in each of his first four trips to the plate. The veteran certainly hasn't faded on the big stage throughout the Astros' run of success, as he owns a career .276/.362/.553 slash line in 53 playoff games, homering 15 times.