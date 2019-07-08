Astros' George Springer: Grabs three hits in win
Springer went 3-for-7 with an RBI in Sunday's extra-innings win over the Angels.
In an odd turn of events, the Astros' leadoff hitter didn't score a run despite reaching base three times and despite his team scoring 11 runs. Still, the day put a nice cap on a first half in which Springer finished with a .303/.384/.589 slash line, numbers which would be career bests in all three categories.
