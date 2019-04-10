Astros' George Springer: Has game-winning knock

Springer went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Yankees.

Springer plated two with his eighth-inning double, giving him a team-high nine RBI, and gave the Astros a lead they would not relinquish. Springer, Houston's leadoff hitter, has reached base safely in all 12 games played.

