Astros' George Springer: Has game-winning knock
Springer went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Yankees.
Springer plated two with his eighth-inning double, giving him a team-high nine RBI, and gave the Astros a lead they would not relinquish. Springer, Houston's leadoff hitter, has reached base safely in all 12 games played.
