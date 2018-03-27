Astros' George Springer: Having quiet spring
Springer went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Monday's exhibition game against the Brewers and is hitting .280 with one homer and three RBI over 50 spring at-bats.
Springer's had a quiet training camp, but it should be noted he had similar numbers in 2017 before going on to hit 34 home runs. He'll resume last season's role in 2018 as the starting center fielder and leadoff hitter, where he'll lead Houston in at-bats and plate appearances.
More News
-
Podcast: ADP risers, big news
We’re tracking the latest average draft position movement after a busy weekend of Fantasy Baseball...
-
Bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew gives their picks for division winners, awards and their bold...
-
Deep sleepers from every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for all 30 MLB teams.
-
Fantasy baseball: Avoid Taylor, Gray
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Chris Taylor, Sonny Gray will...
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...