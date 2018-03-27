Astros' George Springer: Having quiet spring

Springer went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Monday's exhibition game against the Brewers and is hitting .280 with one homer and three RBI over 50 spring at-bats.

Springer's had a quiet training camp, but it should be noted he had similar numbers in 2017 before going on to hit 34 home runs. He'll resume last season's role in 2018 as the starting center fielder and leadoff hitter, where he'll lead Houston in at-bats and plate appearances.