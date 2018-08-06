Astros' George Springer: Headed for DL
Springer (thumb) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. He's expected to miss around two weeks.
Springer injured his thumb while sliding into second base during Sunday's loss to the Dodgers. While X-rays came back negative, he was diagnosed with a sprained left thumb after being reevaluated Monday morning. Luckily, Springer didn't sprain his UCL, an injury which sometimes requires surgery and typically carries a timetable closer to a month. Derek Fisher will replace him on the active roster and, along with Jake Marisnick, will be an option to collect starts in the outfield until Springer is healthy. If his two-week timetable holds up, Springer should be back sometime around Aug. 20.
