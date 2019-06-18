Astros' George Springer: Headed for rehab stint
Springer (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Thursday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Springer participated in baserunning drills Tuesday, and he evidently proved that he's ready to progress to minor-league action. The Astros remain hopeful that their starting center fielder will be ready to come off the injured list next week, though his return date will depend on how he fares during his rehab stint.
