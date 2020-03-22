Astros' George Springer: Heading into contract year
Springer batted .261 (6-for-23) with two walks, two stolen bases and two runs scored over eight Grapefruit League games.
Springer is poised for another big season in 2020. The 30-year-old outfielder enters his final year before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2021. A hamstring injury limited him to 122 games last season, but Springer launched a career-high 39 home runs while establishing new career thresholds in average (.292), on-base percentage (.383), slugging (.591), WAR (6.5) and wRC+ (156). Only five players ranked ahead of him in weighted runs created. He'll return as Houston's leadoff hitter in 2020.
