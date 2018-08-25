Astros' George Springer: Held out of Saturday's lineup
Springer (quadriceps) is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Angels, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Springer was scratched from Monday's lineup with left quad tightness and has yet to return to the starting nine. Manager A.J. Hinch previously said the 28-year-old was available off the bench and said Friday that Springer wasn't to the point he could handle a full game, but he hasn't seen any game action off the bench yet this week. Tony Kemp will again start in center field and bat ninth for the Astros.
