Astros' George Springer: Held out of Wednesday's lineup

Springer (quadriceps) is not in the lineup Wednesday against Seattle.

Springer hasn't played since Sunday against Oakland after experiencing some quad tightness prior to Monday's contest. Since manager A.J. Hinch stated Springer was available off the bench Tuesday, expect him to remain in a similar capacity for Wednesday's outing, though Hinch may choose to keep him off the field with a scheduled off day looming Thursday. In his place, Tony Kemp will man center field and bat ninth.

