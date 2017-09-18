Astros' George Springer: Hits 32nd homer
Springer went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and another run scored in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Mariners.
Springer's solo shot was accompanied by a trio of two-run bombs off Houston's bats in support of Justin Verlander. Despite playing only 129 of a possible 149 games this year after suiting up for all 162 in 2016, Springer has eclipsed last season's total of 29 home runs by three. The leadoff man's slashing career highs across the board at .291/.374/.535.
More News
-
Astros' George Springer: Takes seat for Saturday nightcap•
-
Astros' George Springer: Hits 30th homer Saturday•
-
Astros' George Springer: Three hits in win•
-
Astros' George Springer: Hits bench in series finale•
-
Astros' George Springer: Snaps home-run drought•
-
Astros' George Springer: Returns to lineup•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...