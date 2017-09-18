Astros' George Springer: Hits 32nd homer

Springer went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and another run scored in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Mariners.

Springer's solo shot was accompanied by a trio of two-run bombs off Houston's bats in support of Justin Verlander. Despite playing only 129 of a possible 149 games this year after suiting up for all 162 in 2016, Springer has eclipsed last season's total of 29 home runs by three. The leadoff man's slashing career highs across the board at .291/.374/.535.